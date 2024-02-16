Young Thug Fans React To YSL Attorney Arrested On Gang Charges

One of the defense lawyers in the Young Slime Life (YSL) racketeering trial has been arrested for being involved in gang activity, and now she is facing heavy backlash from Young Thug fans.

Nicole Fegan, one of the attorneys representing defendant Tenquarius Mender, was arrested in Atlanta on Friday on allegations that she became aware of an outstanding warrant for a suspect, and she warned him that police wanted him.

According to WSBTV reporter Michae Seiden, Fegan was arrested for a number of gang-related charges, including that she participated in criminal street gang activity and encouraged a suspect to tamper with evidence. Her arrest record showed the 34-year-old was booked at Fulton County jail for “criminal solicitation unlawful for a person to cause/encourage/solicit/recruit/coerce another to become criminal street gang”.

Details revealed by Seiden are that Fegan became aware of a suspect in another case having an outstanding warrant on him. She reportedly gave the suspect a heads-up. That’s not the only thing she did; she also warned the suspect and encouraged him to get rid of his phone. It’s unclear if the phone may have had evidence or police were tracking it.

A statement from the Atlanta Police Department revealed that the suspect in the case was being sought in relation to a shooting in 2022.

“During the investigation into the September 27, 2022, shooting of two males at Williams Street and Baker Street, in Northwest Atlanta, investigators received information that Nicole Fegan contacted a suspect in the shooting, advising him of active warrants for his arrest. Fegan provided information she had learned during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting and advised the suspect to dispose of his phone as police were going to arrest him,” the statement said.

The statement said that the suspect was not Fegan’s client. Two people were shot in the 2022 incident, one of whom died. One man was charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Fegan was placed on bond for $40,000 on Friday night and was booked into Rice Street.

Seiden also reported that attorneys for Fegan I said they hoped for her to see a judge on Saturday.

Fegan is no longer a part of the YSL trial, as her client was severed from the indictment last year in May after she indicated that she was going off on maternity leave.

In the meantime, Fegan’s social media posts have gone viral, with many social media users and commenters reposting videos of her giving advice on dating gangsters.

“Nicole Fegan, aka Ms. YSL, said these 3 types of dope dealers need to retire from the game,” one person wrote.

“An alarming video of YSL RICO trial attorney Nicole Fegan explains how law enforcement does phone extractions. Why was she arrested? Fegan warned a suspect she didn’t represent of active warrants and to dispose of his phone as APD were going to arrest him,” another wrote.